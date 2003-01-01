Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A large red ripe pomegranate with a cut out slice lies on a white plate. Still life on a dark background. The concept of vitamin enriched healthy food.
Edit
Yellow-green Santa Maria pears cut and whole isolated on a light plain surface.
Pears, apples, tangerines and kiwi cut and whole on a light plain background.
Orange tangerines whole and slices isolated on a light gray surface. Close up
Orange-red apples of the Gala variety in the cut and whole on a light plain surface.
Two fruits: red grapes and pomegranate are on a white plate against a light gray surface. Still life of ripe fruits close-up. The concept of vitamin enriched healthy food.
Still life of ripe fruits: pomegranate, red grapes and bright yellow pears are collected on a white plate against contrasting backgrounds. The concept of healthy eating and a good harvest year.
Still life with a single cluster of grapes. A bunch of ripe juicy red grapes lies on a white plate against a contrasting background. The concept of healthy and vegetable nutrition.

See more

2124880460

See more

2124880460

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125074680

Item ID: 2125074680

A large red ripe pomegranate with a cut out slice lies on a white plate. Still life on a dark background. The concept of vitamin enriched healthy food.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dariaph

Dariaph