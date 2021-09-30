Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085891169
Large male Leopard lying in the african bush
South Africa
J
By Jens Otte
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventureafricaafricananimalanimalsattractionbigbushcamouflagecarnivorecatcatsdangerousfaunafurhabitathunthunterkenyalazyleopardlyingmalemammalnatureoutdoorspanthera pardusparduspatternpowerfulpredatorreservesavannahsolitarysouth africasouthern africaspotsstrongtiredtourismtouristvacationwildwild catwildernesswildlife
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist