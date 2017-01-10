Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
large industrial tractor in the field farmer tree summer nature land rural machine harvest industry farm equipment agriculture culture red earth training ecosystem old farming field elderly transport
Photo Formats
4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG