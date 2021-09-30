Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083751821
Large Golden Retriever running in the woods. Early spring in Poland. Active dog exercising in the forest. Selective focus on the animal, blurred background.
Gorlice, Poland
j
By juste.dcv
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activeadorableanimalbackgroundbeautifulblurredbreedcaninecolorcutedaydefocuseddogdomesticearlyexercisingfieldfocusforestfriendfunfunnygoldengrasshappinesshappylargeleaveslookingmammalnatureoneoutdooroutsideparkpawspedigreepetpolandportraitpurebredretrieverrunningselectivesmilespringwhitewoodsyellowyoung
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist