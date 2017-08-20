Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
large flints, small flint blades, pieces of deer antlers - materials for the manufacture of historical tools, in an archaeological reserve at an archaeological festival
Formats
3648 × 2736 pixels • 12.2 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG