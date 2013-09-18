Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Large family several generations with children relaxing on couch in living room, smiling and chatting, spending time together at home. Happy time with a friendly family
The family is sitting on the couch and watching TV
Lifestyle of adorable young family at home on the couch
Beautiful teacher and group of toddlers sitting on the sofa playing at kindergarten
Lifestyle of adorable young family at home on the couch
Happy teenage intercultural friends in casualwear sitting next to each other on soft couch and on the floor at home
Group of casual friendly guys and girls looking at you while relaxing together in home environment and enjoying leisure
Full length of excited family watching television while sitting on sofa at home

See more

171647579

See more

171647579

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128937927

Item ID: 2128937927

Large family several generations with children relaxing on couch in living room, smiling and chatting, spending time together at home. Happy time with a friendly family

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3335 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pereslavtseva Katerina

Pereslavtseva Katerina