Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100160435
Large domed Catholic church in Rome
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerial viewancientarchitectural domearchitecturebuildingbuilding exteriorcapital citiescathedralcatholiccatholicismchristianitychurchcitycityscapecobbledcolor imagecolumncupoladaydomeeuropefacadefamous placehigh angle viewhistoryhorizontalinternational landmarkitalymajesticmonumentno peopleoldold townoutdoorsphotographypopereligionromaromansaintskyspiritualitysquaresunnytowertowntraveltravel destinationsvatican
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist