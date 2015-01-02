Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A large dog drags a pet owner into the park. A woman walks with her black Labrador outdoors. Funny moments during the walk.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4056 × 2896 pixels • 13.5 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG