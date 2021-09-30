Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099002597
Large bulk carrier (cargo ship) sailing in an open sea from Europoort. Clear blue sky with cirrus clouds. Rotterdam, Netherlands. Global communications, logistics, industry theme
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
balticbargebluebulk carrierbusinesscargocarryingcoastlinecommercialcommunicationscontainerdeliveringdockequipmenteuropeeuroportexportfreightglobalharborheavyimportindustrialindustrylargelogisticmerchandisenauticaloceanretailrotterdamsailingseashipshippingstilltankertradingtransporttransportationvesselwater
Categories: Transportation, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist