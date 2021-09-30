Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099002690
Large bulk carrier (cargo ship) in the coal terminal, close-up. Port cranes in the background. Krievu island, Riga, Latvia. Freight transportation, fuel and power generation, environmental damage
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
baltic seabaybulkbusinesscargocommercecontainercranedeliverydockeconomyenvironmentexportfreightharborheavyimportindustrialindustryinternationallatvialiftloadinglogisticlogisticsmachinemaritimenauticaloceanportretailriver portsailingseaseasideserviceshipshippingshipyardtechnologyterminaltradetransporttransportationtrucktugboatunloadingvesselwarehousework
Categories: Transportation, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist