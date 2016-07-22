Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Large anthropomorphic petroglyph carved into rock surface by prehistoric Native American(s). Anasazi Canyon, Southern Utah, USA.
Photo Formats
2336 × 3504 pixels • 7.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.