Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lantana flower, big-sage, wild sage, red sage, white sage, Lantana camara L, Texas Lantana. family Verbenaceae Beautiful small flower and green leaves. white or yellow color
Yellow flower in nature garden and bokeh
Many yellow roses on a wall
beautiful flower plant
A brown butterfly was sucking flower nectar in the garden
Mahonia aquifolium, Yellow Blossom in Spring, Detail
Yellow Bush Flowers Close-up Shot
Close up of bee on yellow cactus flower with out of focus background

See more

1788523280

See more

1788523280

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123832221

Item ID: 2123832221

Lantana flower, big-sage, wild sage, red sage, white sage, Lantana camara L, Texas Lantana. family Verbenaceae Beautiful small flower and green leaves. white or yellow color

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

wong gebang

wong gebang