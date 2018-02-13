Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Language education concept. Learn English. Do you speak English. Cute little child girl with letters on the blackboard. English language school. English for children.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5093 × 3400 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG