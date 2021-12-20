Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096174719
Lang Zhong, Sichuan, China - December 20 2021: an antique ancient Chinese door featuring god of gate.
Langzhong, Nanchong, Sichuan, China
B
By B.Zhou
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agedancientantiquearchitecturalarchitecturearchwayartasiaasianbackgroundbuddhaconstructioncoupletculturedecorationdesigndoorentranceexteriorframegategod of gategoldgrungehandcrafthardwoodhistorylandmarknobodyoakoldorientalpaintpatternplankportalsichuanstonestylesurfacetaoismtexturetraditiontraditionaltravelurbanvintagewindowwoodwooden
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist