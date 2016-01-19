Images

Image
Landscape view of a woman walking on a path from Hartsop to Hayeswater in the English Lake District National Park, located in Cumbria, England, United Kingdom.
Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

31060483

Stock Photo ID: 31060483

Photo Formats

  • 3852 × 2552 pixels • 12.8 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 663 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

K

Kevin Eaves