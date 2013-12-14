Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Landscape view of orange colored Heian Jingu shinto shrine in Kyoto, Japan. Heian Jingu hosts the Jidai Matsuri, one of the three most important festivals in Kyoto.
Photo Formats
3615 × 2711 pixels • 12.1 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG