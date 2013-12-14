Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Landscape view of orange colored Heian Jingu shinto shrine in Kyoto, Japan. Heian Jingu hosts the Jidai Matsuri, one of the three most important festivals in Kyoto.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

7698808

Stock Photo ID: 7698808

Landscape view of orange colored Heian Jingu shinto shrine in Kyoto, Japan. Heian Jingu hosts the Jidai Matsuri, one of the three most important festivals in Kyoto.

Photo Formats

  • 3615 × 2711 pixels • 12.1 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Martin Mette