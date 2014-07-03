Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Landscape size picture, cloudy day, copy space for text, turquoise, emerald and blue waters of Huanglong Scenic Area meeting the mountains, Sichuan, China
Formats
7195 × 4797 pixels • 24 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG