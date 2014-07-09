Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
landscape scenery a meadow soil in a rice field Preparation of paddy field for sowing the rice seed with fluffy clouds blue sky daylight background.
Formats
7835 × 5226 pixels • 26.1 × 17.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG