Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096903737
A landscape photo of coconut trees and paddy field (in front of coconut trees), with background of sky and mountains. A selective focus photo of the coconut tree. A large aperture setting photo.
Kampung Bakar Kapor, 13100 Penaga, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia
M
By M HAZWAN H
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureamazingbeautifulbluecoconutcountrysidecropsearly morningedibleenvironmentgraingrassgreenharvesthorizonindonesiakampung agonglandscapeleisuremalaysiameadowmountainsnatureoutdoorpaddy fieldpalmpanoramicparadisepenangrelaxingriceruralscenicskysouth east asiasummersunrisethailandtourismtranquilitytraveltreetropicalviewvillage
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist