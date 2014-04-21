Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Landscape image of the Manawatu Gorge, New Zealand, taken on it's last operational day. The gorge was closed permanently after landslides made it unsafe for travel.
Formats
3979 × 2051 pixels • 13.3 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 515 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 258 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG