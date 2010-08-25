Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A landscape image of a boulder on the shores of a deep blue Loch Muick in the Scottish Highlands. With focus on the rock the mountains in the distance are capped with white snow.
Edit
Sea view from the stone beach
African penguin (Spheniscus demersus), also known as Jackass penguin and Black-footed penguin - species of penguin, confined to Southern African waters. Boulders Beach near Cape Town, South Africa.
Bright landscape at Nevado de Toluca's volcano, Mexico.
Pangong Lake .The water in the lake is dark blue, with mountains and sky with white clouds as the background.Leh Ladakh India
Stacked stones The area around Pangong Lake is a symbol of Tibetan religious belief.
Coles Bay in Tasmania, Australia
Amazing Landscape with Musala peak in Musalenski lakes, Rila mountain, Bulgaria

See more

1111210850

See more

1111210850

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137877459

Item ID: 2137877459

A landscape image of a boulder on the shores of a deep blue Loch Muick in the Scottish Highlands. With focus on the rock the mountains in the distance are capped with white snow.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Stephen Whitmarsh

Stephen Whitmarsh