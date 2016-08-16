Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Landscape asia travel trip summer holiday outdoor vacation Phuket, Thailand. Traveler woman white dress relaxing tropical beach mountain background. Empty space, enter text, commonly used
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG