Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088063124
Land plot management - Imaginary city map with buildings, land parcels and home silhouette - real estate concept with a vacant land on a green field available for building construction
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
allotment planbuildingbuilding - activitycadastralcadastral mapcadastral parcelcadastral surveycadastrecartographic surveycartographycitycity mapconceptconceptsconstruction industryhomehouseinvestmentland for saleland managementland parcelland plotmanagementmapparcelplanplotprojectpropertyreal estateresidentialresidential buildingresidential districtsurveysurveyingtopographytownurbanurban planningvacant lotvacant propertyzoningzoning plan
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist