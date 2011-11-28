Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Lake and reflections, you can see the autumn landscape beauties of the leaves falling into the lake and their reflections in Yedigöller - sevenlake Yedigoller Bolu
Formats
6016 × 4000 pixels • 20.1 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG