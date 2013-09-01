Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Photo ID: 441706783
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - JUN 23: Members of Civil Society chant slogans against killing Sufi singer and Qawwali maestro Amjad Sabri in Karachi during protest demonstration on, June 23, 2016 in Lahore.
