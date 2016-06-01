Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lady takes a winter selfie on a snowy day. Beautiful woman in a warm coat and hood stands on the street in the snow and takes a selfie on camera with a smartphone.
Happy student in the European city
Ethnic elegant man walking around London bridge
female on street lights snow
Quarantine in Russia in 2020. Prevention of coronavirus outbreak. Close up portrait of young russian man wearing a mask at Moscow street. Prevent pollution and disease concept
Cute boy in winter season
Elegant ethnic businessman around London Bridge
rocker rock star young caucasian man with dreadlocks walking on the city street autumn day. Dressed in the leather jacked

See more

1347108095

See more

1347108095

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124309176

Item ID: 2124309176

Lady takes a winter selfie on a snowy day. Beautiful woman in a warm coat and hood stands on the street in the snow and takes a selfie on camera with a smartphone.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

bodnar.photo

bodnar.photo