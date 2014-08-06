Images

Image
1478028005

2136747465

Item ID: 2136747465

Lady solo shopper doing shopping and activities in a local night market in Bangkok, Thailand

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4002 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

555 Studio

555 Studio