Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lady solo shopper doing shopping and activities in a local night market in Bangkok, Thailand
Young woman with shopping bags walking on the city street
A shot of a beautiful asian woman outdoor
Girl with the travel case on the railway station ready to travel.
Woman in shopping
beautiful woman in leather jacket with shopping bags on christmas market
Beautiful girl drinks iced tea during walking in Jatujak market, Thailand
Portrait of beautiful happy stylish woman in dress and trendy shoes, walking in city shopping center. Fashion woman lifestyle. Woman style, trendy outfit.

See more

1044741238

See more

1044741238

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136747459

Item ID: 2136747459

Lady solo shopper doing shopping and activities in a local night market in Bangkok, Thailand

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4002 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

555 Studio

555 Studio