Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lady solo shopper doing shopping and activities in a local night market in Bangkok, Thailand
Attractive ethnic woman walking with colorfull shopping bags
Young fashion girl posing with style wearing a denim jacket stylish draped over her shoulders in a iconic look, over a light cashmere dress. Retro-inspired umbrella art background
Happy woman shopping and holding bags
Blonde with long hair stands near the turnstiles at subway station
Blond hair young woman posing in the city on a sunny day. Street fashion style concept.
Enthusiastic young woman carrying shopping bags and raises her hands
Business woman with tablet is standing with cart in the supermarket, girl is choosing food and looking at the shopping list

See more

1081206380

See more

1081206380

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136747451

Item ID: 2136747451

Lady solo shopper doing shopping and activities in a local night market in Bangkok, Thailand

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4002 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

555 Studio

555 Studio