Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lady solo shopper doing shopping and activities in a local night market in Bangkok, Thailand
Cheerful female offering to buy fashionable necklace in the shop of jewelry
Portrait of beautiful sexy Asian woman in the white plastic flower field
young woman painting.
Fashion style photo of a summer women
half length of a young beautiful brown hair caucasian woman in town reading book while using a smartphone looking downward, smiling - culture, technology, social network concept
Woman cleaning the house
Sport fashion brunette girl in denim shorts, posing in summer with colorful skateboard,longboard.Hipster lifestyle concept

See more

440343829

See more

440343829

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136747353

Item ID: 2136747353

Lady solo shopper doing shopping and activities in a local night market in Bangkok, Thailand

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4002 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

555 Studio

555 Studio