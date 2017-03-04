Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The lace is light blue. Texture. background. template. abstract background with pale blue rod, old lace and sapphire lines. can be used for postcard, poster, texture or wallpaper
Edit
The lace is light blue. Texture. background. template. abstract background with pale blue rod, old lace and sapphire lines. can be used for postcard, poster, texture or wallpaper
Textural abstract background of frozen glass with ice crystals. Blur. Selected Focus.
Frozen winter forest with snow covered trees. outdoor. Happy New Year and Merry Christmas
Blue frost on glass, background, texture
Frosty winter background photo of ice buildup on a window
blue snowflakes and frost pattern on window in cold winter evening
Frosty winter background photo of ice buildup on a window

See more

573548125

See more

573548125

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143385155

Item ID: 2143385155

The lace is light blue. Texture. background. template. abstract background with pale blue rod, old lace and sapphire lines. can be used for postcard, poster, texture or wallpaper

Formats

  • 4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex prokopenko

Alex prokopenko