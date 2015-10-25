Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
lace fabric. bird feather. lace color black on a white background. Texture, pattern. When it's time to choose the right pattern for your needs, you can count on my textures.
Liberia flag on dry grass texture
Well-differentiated intestinal adenocarcinoma, light micrograph, photo under microscope
Hand Painting Abstract Watercolor Geometric Shapes Brush Strokes Dashed Lines Doodle Repeating Pattern Isolated Background
Black and white. Orange and red. Pink and violet. Extruded triangle pattern. Abstract gradient circles shapes.
Texture of a beige knitted sweater close-up. Three-color abstract pattern knitted winter sweater
Pheasant - Colorfull Pattern
Colorful abstract pattern for textile and design

See more

1437448994

See more

1437448994

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124779423

Item ID: 2124779423

lace fabric. bird feather. lace color black on a white background. Texture, pattern. When it's time to choose the right pattern for your needs, you can count on my textures.

Formats

  • 4600 × 2400 pixels • 15.3 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 522 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 261 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex prokopenko

Alex prokopenko