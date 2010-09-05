Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 205623055
LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - SEPTEMBER 5, 2010: Large high city and actual capital in the Central part of South America. The majority of the population lives in poverty. Women selling on the street of La Paz.
Photo Formats
2714 × 1809 pixels • 9 × 6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.