Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
LA JOLLA,CA - JULY 20: Public gather to take a look at the seals that the city of San Diego has been ordered to remove from La Jolla Children's Pool starting July 22, 2009 on July 20, 2009 in La Jolla
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

34141537

Stock Photo ID: 34141537

LA JOLLA,CA - JULY 20: Public gather to take a look at the seals that the city of San Diego has been ordered to remove from La Jolla Children's Pool starting July 22, 2009 on July 20, 2009 in La Jolla

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3816 × 2485 pixels • 12.7 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 651 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 326 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Larry B. King

Larry B. King