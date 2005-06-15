Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
LA'IE, HI - JULY 26: Students perform a Maori dance (haka) at the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC) July 26th, 2008 in La'ie, HI. The PCC is Hawai'i top paid attraction.
Photo Formats
2475 × 1650 pixels • 8.3 × 5.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.