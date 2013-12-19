Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
KYOTO - SEPTEMBER 23: The Main Festival of Nashinoki shrine for reed bloom in the shrine grounds on September 23, 2009 in Nashinoki shrine, Tradition folk Dance, Kyoto, Japanese.
Photo Formats
2671 × 3527 pixels • 8.9 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
757 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
379 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.