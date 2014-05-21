Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KYOTO - OCT 22: a participant on The Jidai Matsuri ( Festival of the Ages) held on October 22 2009 in Kyoto, Japan . It is one of Kyoto's renowned three great festivals
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

56491546

Stock Photo ID: 56491546

KYOTO - OCT 22: a participant on The Jidai Matsuri ( Festival of the Ages) held on October 22 2009 in Kyoto, Japan . It is one of Kyoto's renowned three great festivals

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2192 × 3416 pixels • 7.3 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 642 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 321 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Kobby Dagan

Kobby Dagan

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.