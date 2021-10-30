Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088422740
Kyiv, Ukraine - October 30, 2021: A firefighter climbs an easy staircase to the second floor of a residential building to extinguish the fire. Firefighter in a fire protection suit in action.
Kyiv, Ukraine, 02000
S
By S.Borisovich
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
112911accidentaidalarmassistbrigadebuildingcityclimbdangerdangerousdisastereditorialemergencyextinguishfire-brigadefire-fighterfirefighterfirefightingfiremanfiremenhelmethelphousejobkyivladdermalemanpeopleprofessionalprotectionrescuerescuersresponsesafetyservicestairstaircasestairwaystepstreetsuitteamworkukraineuniformurbanwindowwork
Categories: Miscellaneous, People
Similar images
More from this artist