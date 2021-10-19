Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Vinicius Junior player during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar (Ukraine) vs Real Madrid (Spain), NSC Olympic stadium, Ukraine
VELIKA GORICA, CROATIA - MAY 13, 2018: Croatian Second Football League game between GNK Gorica and HNK Sibenik. In action Yusuf MUSA (11)
BARCELONA - DECEMBER 13: Nou Camp football stadium, Spanish Soccer League match: FC Barcelona - Real Sociedad, 5 - 0. In the picture, Pedro in action. December 13, 2010 in Barcelona (Spain).
Kiev, Ukraine - December 12, 2016: Mykyta Burda of Dynamo Kyiv fighting for the ball with Bernard of Shakhtar during Ukrainian Premier League match at NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium.
KRAKOW, POLAND - JULY 15, 2020: Polish Premier Football League: Cracovia Krakow - Lech Poznan o/p Filip Marchwinski, David Jablonsky
Florence 04/09/2020: Edin Dzeko (Bosnia) in action during the match UNL Uefa Nations League between Italy vs Bosnia-Herzegovina in Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence.
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - February 14, 2019: Mijat Gacinovic player during the UEFA Europa League match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Ukraine
LUBIN, POLAND - NOVEMBER 21, 2020: Match Polish football top league PKO Ekstraklasa between KGHM Zaglebie Lubin vs Stal Mielec 2:2. In action Lukasz Poreba (L) and Mateusz Matras (R).

See more

1860351286

See more

1860351286

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132195003

Item ID: 2132195003

Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Vinicius Junior player during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar (Ukraine) vs Real Madrid (Spain), NSC Olympic stadium, Ukraine

Important information

Formats

  • 2818 × 1881 pixels • 9.4 × 6.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vlad1988

Vlad1988