Image
Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo celebrate goal scored during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (Spain), Ukraine
DNIPRO, UKRAINE - September 10, 2019: Ukraine national team training session during the friendly match between national team Ukraine against Nigeria national team, Ukraine
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 21, 2018: AS Roma Football player during UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma at OSK Metalist stadium, Ukraine
Brest, Belarus - April 8th, 2020: Belarusian Football Cup, semifanal. Dynamo Brest - Shakhter Soligorsk. Match during coronavirus covid pandemic. Belarus - the only country in Europe continue playing.
KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 26, 2018: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrate the victory in the final of the UEFA Champions League 2018 in Kiev match between Real Madrid and Liverpool, Ukraine
ROME - NOV 27, 2018: Raphael Varane 5 warms up. AS Roma - Real Madrid. UEFA Champions League. Group stage. Matchday 5. Stadio Olimpico
KYIV, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 10: German national football team players run during training session at NSK Olimpic stadium on November 10, 2011 in Kyiv, Ukraine
POLTAVA, UKRAINE - October 4, 2018: Abdoulay Diaby player during the UEFA Europa League match between Vorskla Poltava vs Sporting Lissabon (Portugal), Ukraine

2132194735

Item ID: 2132194735

Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo celebrate goal scored during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (Spain), Ukraine

Formats

  • 4557 × 3041 pixels • 15.2 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vlad1988

Vlad1988