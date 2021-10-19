Images

Image
Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Rodrygo celebrate goal scored during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (Spain), NSC Olympic stadium, Ukraine
KYIV, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 3, 2020: Manor Solomon during the football match of Group B of UEFA Champions League FC Shakhtar vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Odessa, Ukraine - May 6, 2016: World Championship Karate and Kobudo among children and adult athletes. Top fighters karate school in kimono show their skills take fight to mat. World Champions Battle
Odessa, Ukraine - May 6, 2016: World Championship Karate and Kobudo among children and adult athletes. Top fighters karate school in kimono show their skills take fight to mat. World Champions Battle
FEBRUARY 28, 2020 - KYIV, UKRAINE: Ukrainian Premier League. FC Shakhtar Donetsk - Zorya Luhansk. Zorya Luhansk players celebrate winning goal and victory over Shakhtar Donetsk
KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 26, 2018: Real Madrid players celebrate goal scored during the 2018 UEFA Champions League final match between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kyiv, Ukraine
KYIV, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 20, 2020: Rodrigo Bentancur Football training session during the UEFA Champions League match between Dynamo Kiev vs Juventus FC Italy on the NSK Olimpiskyi, Ukraine
KYIV, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 6, 2016: Dynamo Kyiv's Artem Besedin celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Dynamo Kyiv and Besiktas

532121305

532121305

2132195049

Item ID: 2132195049

Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Rodrygo celebrate goal scored during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (Spain), NSC Olympic stadium, Ukraine

Vlad1988

Vlad1988