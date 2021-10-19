Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Rodrygo celebrate goal scored during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (Spain), NSC Olympic stadium, Ukraine
Kyiv, Ukraine - December 12, 2018: Ismaily, defender of Shakhtar during the UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Olympique Lyon
SISAKET THAILAND-MAY 3: Kittipong Wongma (orange no.29)of Sisaket FC. in action during Thai Premier League between Sisaket FC and Chiang rai united at Sri Nakhon Lamduan Stadium on May 3,2015,Thailand
KIEV, UKRAINE - October 09, 2017: Training of the Croatian national team during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying Europe match between Ukraine national team vs Croatia national team, Ukraine
New York, NY USA - September 1, 2016: Maxime Chanot (4) of NYC FC & Nick DeLeon (14) of DC United fight for ball during MLS game at Yankees stadium
ZAGREB, CROATIA - MARCH 21, 2019: UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifying round, Group E. Croatia VS Azerbaijan.
New York, NY - August 4, 2018: Nicolas MEzquida (11) of Vancouver Whitecaps FC controls ball during regular MLS game against NYC FC on Yankee stadium Game ended in draw 2 - 2
TURIN, ITALY - OCT 6, 2018: Torino - Frosinone. Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Serie A TIM

See more

1249308505

See more

1249308505

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132194997

Item ID: 2132194997

Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Rodrygo celebrate goal scored during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (Spain), NSC Olympic stadium, Ukraine

Important information

Formats

  • 3719 × 2482 pixels • 12.4 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vlad1988

Vlad1988