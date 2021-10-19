Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Real Madrid (Spain) football player celebrate goal scored during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (Spain), Ukraine
KIEV, UKRAINE - December 12, 2018: Lyon football players celebrate victory during the UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Olympique Lyon (France), Ukraine
Rostov-on-Don, RUSSIA - 14 April 2019: Russian football Premier League (RPL) season 2018-2019, 21 round Rostov 2:1 Spartak Moscow, Rostov-on-Don,14 April 2019
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - July 13, 2014: Enzo PEREZ of Argentina and Benedikt HOEWEDES of Germany compete for the ball during the World Cup Final game between Argentina and Germany at Maracana Stadium
ODESSA, UKRAINE - September 15, 2016: Salih Ucan (green) during the UEFA Europa League match group stage Zarya Lugansk vs FENERBAHCE Istanbul, 15 September 2016, Ukraine
Rio de Janeiro- Brazil, September 13, 2020 soccer match between the Botafogo andVasco da Gama teams, validated by the Brazilian soccer championship at the Nilton Santos stadium
KAPOSVAR, HUNGARY - APRIL 27: Junior Pereira (2nd from L) in action at a Hungarian National Championship soccer game - Kaposvar vs Ferencvaros on April 27, 2011 in Kaposvar, Hungary.
MORSHUN, UKRAINE - OCT 25: Borja Mayoral in action during the UEFA Youth Champions League match between Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (U19), 25 October 2015, Ukraine

See more

360359123

See more

360359123

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132194765

Item ID: 2132194765

Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Real Madrid (Spain) football player celebrate goal scored during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (Spain), Ukraine

Important information

Formats

  • 3178 × 2121 pixels • 10.6 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vlad1988

Vlad1988