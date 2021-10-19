Images

Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Lucas Vazquez player during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar (Ukraine) vs Real Madrid (Spain), NSC Olympic stadium, Ukraine
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 4, 2014: Hungarian Mate Patkai (m) falls between Albanian Ansi Agolli (l) and Mergim Mavraj during Hungary vs. Albania friendly football match at Puskas Stadium.
KRAKOW, POLAND - JUNE 29, 2020: Polish Premier Football League: Cracovia Krakow - Pogon Szczecin o/p Kamil Drygas
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - February 14, 2019: Ante Rebic player during the UEFA Europa League match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Ukraine
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - Febriary 20, 2020: Chiquinho during the UEFA Europe League match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs SL Benfica (Portugal), Ukraine
Kharkiv, Ukraine - December 06,2019: Captain of Shakhtar Taison during the match vs Olympic
KIEV, UKRAINE - APRIL 24, 2016: Andriy Yarmolenko of Dynamo Kyiv in the fight against the Vorskla players (in green) during the match of the Premier League of Ukraine against Vorskla Poltava
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - December 06, 2017: Brahim DÃ­az (R during the UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City (England), Ukraine

Item ID: 2132194777

Formats

  • 2806 × 1873 pixels • 9.4 × 6.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

