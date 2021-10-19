Images

Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Karim Benzema player during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar (Ukraine) vs Real Madrid (Spain), NSC Olympic stadium, Ukraine
DNIPRO, UKRAINE - September 10, 2019: Oleksandr Zinchenko player during the friendly match between national team Ukraine against Nigeria national team, Ukraine
Brest, Belarus - May 20 2020: Belarus Football Premier League. Round 10. Champion Dynamo Brest vs. ex-champion BATE Borisov. Attendance record was set - 4320 spectators (inspite coronavirus pandemic).
LVIV, UKRAINE - December 07, 2017: Markel Susaeta during the UEFA Europa League match between Zorya Luhansk vs Athletic Bilbao (Spain), Ukraine
Keisuke Honda no.4 (white) of japan in action during the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers match between Thailand and Japan at Rajamangala Stadium on September 6, 2016 in Bangkok, Thailand
KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 26, 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo against Jordan Henderson during the 2018 UEFA Champions League final match between Real Madrid and Liverpool, Ukraine
ODESSA, UKRAINE - August 2, 2015: Fragment of football games Major League Ukraine between FC Chernomorets Odessa - FC Dynamo Kiev. Odessans won 2-0.
ODESSA, UKRAINE - May 13, 2017: Football League Pari-Match CHERNOMORETS - Odesa takes SHAHTER-Donetsk. Tense game of football rivals on football field of Olympic Stadium

