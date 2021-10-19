Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Karim Benzema player during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar (Ukraine) vs Real Madrid (Spain), NSC Olympic stadium, Ukraine
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - September 18, 2019: Kevin De Bruyne during the UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City (England), Ukraine
LVIV, UKRAINE - JUL 25: Cengiz Under (R) in action during the Europa League match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Istanbul Basaksehir, 25 Jule 2016, Arena Lviv, Ukraine
Milan, October 21, 2018:Marcelo Brozovic of INTER and Lucas Biglia of MILAN during football match serie A League 2019 between INTER vs MILAN at San Siro Stadium.
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - September 18, 2019: Manchester City player celebrate goal csored during the UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar vs Manchester City (England), Ukraine
LVIV, UKRAINE - NOV, 24: Moment of the match Shakhtar - Real Madrid at the Arena Lviv on November 24, 2015 in Lviv, Ukraine.
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - February 14, 2019: Ante Rebic player during the UEFA Europa League match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Ukraine
Minsk, Belarus - 13 June 2020: Dinamo Minsk v Slavia Mozyr, Belarusian Premier League, Football, 13th Game Week, Dinamo Stadium

See more

1755696983

See more

1755696983

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132194225

Item ID: 2132194225

Kyiv, UKRAINE - October 19, 2021: Karim Benzema player during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Shakhtar (Ukraine) vs Real Madrid (Spain), NSC Olympic stadium, Ukraine

Important information

Formats

  • 2893 × 1931 pixels • 9.6 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vlad1988

Vlad1988