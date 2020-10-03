Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088454648
Kyiv, Ukraine - October 03, 2020: Unidentified young man dressed in a yellow raincoat, yellow trousers and yellow boots on the central street of a big city. Freelance businessman working outdoors.
Kyiv, Ukraine, 02000
S
By S.Borisovich
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultadvertisingappealbusycaucasiancitycloakcoatcomingcoronaviruscovid-19crowddistributioneditorialfacehumanjoblifelifestylemalemanmenmovementmovernewsoutdooroutdoorspandemicpasser-bypeoplepersonpressprofessionalprotectionpublicquarantineroadsidestreettownurbanviewviruswalkwalkingwallwearingworkyellowyoung
Categories: Miscellaneous, People
Similar images
More from this artist