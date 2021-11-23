Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Kyiv, UKRAINE - November 23, 2021: Robert Lewandowski celebrate victory with fans on the stadium after the UEFA Champions League match, Ukraine
Formats
4013 × 2678 pixels • 13.4 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG