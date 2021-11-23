Images

Image
Kyiv, UKRAINE - November 23, 2021: Leon Goretzka Player during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) vs FC Bayern Munich (Germany), Ukraine
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 23, 2018: John Stones and Ismaily in the match of the UEFA Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk at OSK Metalist stadium.
Madrid, Spain; 11/17/2018: rugby friendly match between national teams Spain vs Namibia
KIEV, UKRAINE - November 29, 2018: Aaron Ramsey during the UEFA Europa League match between Vorskla Poltava vs FC Arsenal (England), Ukraine
Milan Italy, April 15 2018: Marek Hamsik of NAPOLI in action during football match serie A League 2018 between MILAN vs NAPOLI at San Siro Stadium.
Odessa, Ukraine - April 21, 2018: International rugby match CREDO - Odessa and White Wolves - Moldova. A tense moment of struggle during the match of men. Rugby game, men
BARCELONA - JAN 31: Ruben Rochina, F.C Barcelona youth team player, plays against Girona at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on January 31, 2010 in Barcelona, Spain.
St Petersburg, Russia - June 19, 2018. Egypt national team players Amr Warda, Mohamed Abdel-Shafy and Russia players Mario Fernandes, Daler Kuzyaev during World Cup 2018 match Russia vs Egypt.

