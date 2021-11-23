Images

Image
Kyiv, UKRAINE - November 23, 2021: Football Player support the team on the stadium during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Dynamo Kiev vs FC Bayern Munich (Germany), Ukraine
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 17, 2015: Elin Oberg of Sweden (red) fights Ragan Beedy of the USA (black) in the women's 56kg Sanda event at the 13th World Wushu Championship 2015.
LONDON, UK - DECEMBER 6, 2017: APOEL ultras pictured prior to the UEFA Champions League Group H game between Tottenham Hotspur and APOEL FC at Wembley Stadium.
Crawley, West Sussex, UK - June 16, 2018: Protesters to Stop Proposed Budget Cuts of £987k for Thomas Bennett Community College, Severe Lose Jobs, Pay & Hours for Special Needs Department,
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - august 13, 2016: Michael Phelps, Ryan Murphy, Cody Miller e Nathan Adrian (USA) during Men's 4x100m medley relay final of the Rio 2016 Olympics celebrate victory
A fan of Thailand during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Match Thailand and Saudi Arabia at Rajamangala Stadium on March 23,2017 in Bangkok,Thailand.
KIEV, UKRAINE - OKT 20: Active fans Chelsea in the stands with attributes during the UEFA Champions League match between Dinamo Kiev vs Chelsea (London, England), 20 October 2015, Olympic NSC, Ukraine
April 8th, 2017 - Birmingham, UK: English Defence League (EDF) stages a rally to protest the "islamisation" of the UK, amongst other issues. UK is suffering divisions between locals and foreigners

663020383

2124022568

Kyiv, UKRAINE - November 23, 2021: Football Player support the team on the stadium during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Dynamo Kiev vs FC Bayern Munich (Germany), Ukraine

